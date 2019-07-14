  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. JUST IN: Manchester United change Paul Pogba price tag
ADVERTISEMENT

JUST IN: Manchester United change Paul Pogba price tag

By . Published Date
Paul Pogba of Manchester United

Manchester United have hardened their stance on Paul Pobga, putting a £180million price tag on the want-away midfielder.

Manchester United were angered by Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, going public with the France World Cup winner’s desire to leave after three years back at Old Trafford.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Reds had originally put a £150m price tag on the head of Pogba, who cost United a club record fee of £89m when they re-signed him from Juventus in 2016.

But with the market significantly inflated, and in the face of Raiola’s public posturing and agitation for a move for his client, United are understood to have reassessed their valuation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.