JUST IN: Manchester United change Paul Pogba price tag

Manchester United have hardened their stance on Paul Pobga, putting a £180million price tag on the want-away midfielder.

Manchester United were angered by Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, going public with the France World Cup winner’s desire to leave after three years back at Old Trafford.

The Reds had originally put a £150m price tag on the head of Pogba, who cost United a club record fee of £89m when they re-signed him from Juventus in 2016.

But with the market significantly inflated, and in the face of Raiola’s public posturing and agitation for a move for his client, United are understood to have reassessed their valuation.

