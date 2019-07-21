JUST IN: Man stabs own brother to death in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

A 57-year-old man identified as Tijjani Yahaya has been arrested by the police for allegedly stabbing his younger brother, Aminu Mohammed to death.

Police spokesman in Kano, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed the incident, said the victim died while receiving treatment at the Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the incident occurred around 9:00pm on Friday as a result of a misunderstanding over a yet to be disclosed issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said both the victim and his assailant were residents of Kofar Ruwa area of Dala local government in the state capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the suspect used a sharp knife to stab his victim on his chest.

“On the 19/07/2019 at about 2100hrs, a report was received by the police in Dala Division that one Tijjani Yahaya (M), 57years stabbed his brother, Aminu Mohd 20yrs ‘m’ with a sharp knife on his chest, at Annandini Islamic school in Kofar Ruwa, Dala LGA, Kano State.

“Victim was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano where he died while receiving treatment.

He said the suspect was arrested and the knife recovered from him.

According to the police spokesman, preliminary investigation revealed that there was misunderstanding between them that led to the death of the 20-year-old victim.

He said the Commissioner of Police had already ordered the case to be transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App