JUST IN: Malami reacts to news of Adoke’s return to Nigeria

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has said he cannot confirm whether or not his predecessor, Mohammed Adoke, has returned to Nigeria.

Malami said this while responding to a question by our reporter during a media parley with journalists in his office.

He said he was yet to be officially briefed on the matter.

On what the next step of the government will be, Malami said commenting further on the matter could be subjudice.

Adoke’s counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), said in a statement earlier that the former AGF was on his way to Nigeria after he was released by the police in Dubai.

He said Adoke’s release followed an undertaking that the former AGF will return voluntarily to the country.

He said Adoke bought his flight ticket to Nigeria on Monday and is expected in the country by Thursday afternoon.

