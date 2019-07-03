JUST IN: Lawan raises Senate adhoc panel on media

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has constituted an adhoc committee on media and public affairs for the 9th Senate.

The committee, headed by Sen. Adedayo Adeyeye (APC, Ekiti), is saddled with the responsibility of interfacing with the media pending the setting up of the standing committee.

Other members of the adhoc committee are Aishatu Dahiru (APC, Adamawa), Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna), Abba Moro (PDP, Benue), Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP, Anambra) and Betty Apiafi (PDP, Rivers).

