JUST IN: Lawan raises adhoc panel on legislative agenda

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday constituted an adhoc panel that will spearhead the legislative agenda for the 9th Senate.

Lawan said the panel would be headed by Senator Mohammed Adamu Aliero (APC, Kebbi), with others as members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the members of the adhoc committee include: Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano), Aishatu Dahiru (APC, Adamawa), Gershom Bassey (PDP, Cross River), Halliru Dauda Jika (APC, Bauchi), Abdulfatah Buhari (APC, Oyo), Uche Lilian Ekwunife (PDP, Anambra), among others.

Lawan said the adhoc panel has two weeks to conclude its assignment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App