Breaking News
Devastation in wake of flooding across Nigeria
  1. Home
  2. Health
  3. JUST IN: Lassa fever kills one in Benue
ADVERTISEMENT

JUST IN: Lassa fever kills one in Benue

By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi Published Date

The Benue State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Sunday Ongbabo, has confirmed the death of one person from Lassa fever in the state.

Ongbabo made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Benue has confirmed one index case as at 14/9/19 with one death.

“The combined surveillance team has already visited to comb the area for contact tracing,” he stated.

The commissioner added that, “this is to alert members of the public that there is outbreak of vira hemorrhagic fever (Lassa) in the neighboring states of Naaarawa, Taraba and Plateau among the 19 states of the federation since August, 2019 till date. So far, 60 confirmed cases with 16 deaths have been recorded nationally.”

Ongbabo, through the statement, advised members of the public on the mode of transmission and prevention.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.