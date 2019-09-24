JUST IN: Lassa fever kills one in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

The Benue State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Sunday Ongbabo, has confirmed the death of one person from Lassa fever in the state.

Ongbabo made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

“Benue has confirmed one index case as at 14/9/19 with one death.

“The combined surveillance team has already visited to comb the area for contact tracing,” he stated.

The commissioner added that, “this is to alert members of the public that there is outbreak of vira hemorrhagic fever (Lassa) in the neighboring states of Naaarawa, Taraba and Plateau among the 19 states of the federation since August, 2019 till date. So far, 60 confirmed cases with 16 deaths have been recorded nationally.”

Ongbabo, through the statement, advised members of the public on the mode of transmission and prevention.

