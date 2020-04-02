JUST IN: Lagos discharges 11 more COVID-19 patients

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday said 11 more patients have fully recovered and have been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) at Yaba in the state after testing negative twice consecutively to the coronavirus.

The discharged patients, he said, include two females and nine males.

Sanwo-Olu, who is also the Incident Commander on COVID-19 in the state, said that the 11 patients have been allowed to return home to their families, bringing to 19, the number of discharged patients in Lagos since the index case was reported.

“That the tests results of these patients came out negative twice is a big assurance that they pose no threat to the community.

“We are, therefore, releasing them in furtherance of our commitment to a disease-free State,” he said.

He thanked the frontline health workers who took care of the patients as well as members of the Lagos State Health family and the Emergency Operation Centre for their resilience and diligence in the face of the daunting challenges confronting the State in curtailing the spread of the virus.

The governor further said, “It is a thing of joy that we have not recorded any mortality and we hope – and pray – that it remains so.

“We will not rest on our oars but continue to work assiduously for the full recovery of the other patients so that they can return home to their families and the community.”

He noted that the patients were full of gratitude to the State that has stood by them all the way, the health workers and all those who contributed one way or the other in the fight against, what they described as unseen but vicious enemy of mankind.

He made known that they also appreciated the Health Commissioner and all members of the medical team.

Governor Sanwo-Olu advised Lagosians to remain steadfast as they stick to the rules of hygiene.

“Let us continue to observe Social Distancing. Let us remain indoors, shunning the temptation to breach the presidential restriction that has been placed on our State so that the gains made so far in the fight against COVID-19 is not eroded. We should shun any gathering for whatever reason at this delicate period,” he said.

