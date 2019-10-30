Just in: Lagos Assembly adjourns Ambode’s probe indefinitely

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State House of Assembly has suspended the probe of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in deference to a High Court ruling urging the parties to maintain status quo.

Ambode had on Tuesday approached the state High Court sitting in Ikeja to challenge the legality of the probe of his administration over the purchase of 820 buses and other transactions.

The House through its ad-hoc committee had summoned the former governor to appear before its committee over the purchase of 820 buses without the approval of the House.

Ambode did not honor the invitation of the House on two occasions even as the House threatened to issue a warrant of arrest against him.

But on Wednesday the court ordered the Assembly to stay action on the probe pending the determination of the case which has been adjourned till November 20.

Speaking on the matter, the Ad-hoc committee chairman, Hon. Fatal Mojeed said the probe was adjourned indefinitely following a court summon to stay action.

According to him, as a law-abiding institution, the House had to respect the opinion of the court.

He said: “We are lawmakers we are not law breakers, which was why we had to adjourn the matter indefinitely. The people of Lagos should be expecting more from us.”

Gbolahan Yishawu representing Eti Osa 2 stressed that the House was not trying to witch-hunt either the former Governor or any member of his cabinet with the probe.

He added that the lawmakers were also not being tele-guided by any individual as far as the issue was concerned.

According to him, the issue dated back to 2017 when it was included in the appropriation law but was not approved by the House.

