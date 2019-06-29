JUST IN: Kylian Mbappe ready for Real Madrid move

ADVERTISEMENT
Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe is reportedly ready to see his wages slashed in order to seal a dream move to Real Madrid.
Marco report that Mbappe will not sign another deal with PSG in the hope of securing a move to Madrid.
PSG are desperate to keep their France World Cup star and Marca say he will not extend his deal which currently runs until 2022.
And he would then push for a move to Real Madrid in the next transfer window.
