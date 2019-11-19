JUST IN: Kogi PDP women leader burnt alive, as thugs prevent her rescue

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected political thugs have set ablaze Mrs Acheju Abuh, the Women Leader of PDP’s Wada/Aro Campaign Council while in her home at Ochadamu in Ofu local government area of Kogi state following last Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The woman was burnt on Monday afternoon by suspected thugs alleged to be loyal to the ruling party in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was learnt that the suspected thugs who invaded the home of the victim at about 2:00pm, locked all exits in the house and poured petrol on it before setting the place on fire.

The suspected thugs were said to have prevented locals from coming to the rescue of the woman as they shot sporadically to scare people away and kept watch until the building had been razed.

She reportedly attempted to escape through a window but was prevented by the metal burglary proof and gun shots with bullets raining in her direction.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Kogi Police Command, William Aya, confirmed the incident, saying it was case of culpable homicide and mischief by fire.

He said on November 18, 2019 at about 4:30 pm, one Musa Etu of Ochadamu, Ofu LGA reported at the station that, at about 1030 of same date, there was a misunderstanding between one Awolu Zekeri, aged 35 years member of APC and one Gowon Simeon, a member of PDP both of Ochadamu.

“In the process, Gowon Simeon stabbed Awolu Zekeri with a knife on his lap and he (Zekeri) died on his way to the hospital.

“As a result, angry youths in the area mobilized to the house of one Simeon Abuh of same address who is an uncle to the suspect, set it ablazed, thereby burnt one Salome Abuh aged 60 years.

“Three other houses were equally burnt. The corpse has been moved to the University Teaching Hospital Mortuary Anyigba for Autopsy.

“Meanwhile, the Police Mobile Force and Police Special Forces have been drafted to the area to prevent any breakdown of law and order. The investigation is ongoing”, Aya said.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App