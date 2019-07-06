JUST IN: Kebbi college expels 4 female students over lesbianism

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kebbi State College of Science and Technology in Jega has expelled four of the female students in the institution for indulging in lesbianism.

The provost of the newly upgraded institution, Alhaji Aminu Dakingari said the female students were caught in their hostel by the school security personnel and cleaners while in the act.

He said the disciplinary committee set up by the school authority to investigate the issue found the students guilty and were expelled from the institution.

“The students confessed to the committee that they committed the crime and we just have to expel them from the school”, he said.

He added that after the students were expelled from the institution, “they resorted to threatening my life through text messages but the security agents were able to rescue me from them,” the provost said.

He explained that two of the expelled students are from Kotangora in Niger State while two others are from Kebbi and Sokoto respectively.

