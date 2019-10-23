JUST IN: KASU set up committee to investigate staff over sex for grade allegations

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State University (KASU), has set up a committee to investigate one of its staff, A.B Umar, over alleged sex for grade allegation levelled against him.

The allegations were made by a female graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, who protested in KASU.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee was set up at a meeting by the institution’s management to investigate the allegations against the staff.

KASU’s Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Professor Abdullahi Ashafa, who chaired the meeting, emphasised that the institution had zero tolerance for such behaviours by its staff.

“Sometimes in the first week of October, a lady, who was an ex student of ABU, twitted that a former staff of ABU who is employed in KASU had sexually harassed her when he was a staff at ABU.

“She mentioned his name and the vice chancellor of KASU quickly formed a committee to investigate the issue, not only to clear the name of KASU, but to give confidence to those children and their parents who wants to study in KASU,” he said.

He explained further that the incident did not occur in KASU, expressing disappointment that it was being circulated to portray the institution as protecting those whose appointments were terminated elsewhere.

Daily Trust gathered that two committees were set up by the management with one to investigate the issue and the second ‎to also collect testimonies and memorandums from students and even ex students who are willing to share their experiences if they had been taken advantage of before.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App