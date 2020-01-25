JUST IN: Kaduna state confirms first case of Lassa fever

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State government has confirmed a case of Lassa fever in Chukun local government area of the state.

The government said the patient is being treated at the designated Infectious Disease Control Centre.

A statement signed by the Commissioner of Health, Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni, on Saturday, said that the patient is a 36-year-old male.

The commissioner assured that the Ministry of Health had supplied the “infectious diseases control centre with the necessary commodities and our health personnel are ready to manage any cases that may arise.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“The epidemiology unit is monitoring the situation closely, and all health facilities are on alert for prompt referral of suspected cases,” she assured.

The commissioner also reiterated the ministry’s earlier appeal to the public to maintain the highest standard of individual hygiene and to report any suspected cases promptly to the nearest health facility.

“Suspected cases should be reported to the State Epidemiology unit on 08036045755 or 08027396344 or contact the nearest Local Government Health Authority official,” Dr Mohammed-Baloni added.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App