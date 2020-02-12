JUST IN: Kaduna shutdown boarding school over mysterious fire outbreak

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Ministry of Education has closed down Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), ‎Kawo over mysterious fire outbreak that destroyed three dormitories in the school.

Daily Trust reported on Friday how two of the dormitories were destroyed which affected over 400 students in the school.

While the school management was busy trying to provide mattresses and other relief materials to the affected students, the third fire outbreak occurred on Saturday.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Shehu Muhammad Makarfi, at a news briefing put the total fire outbreak to three in just two days which affected over 1,520 students forcing the ministry to shutdown the school.

The commissioner ‎said a committee has been set up ‎to find out the root cause of the fire, describing the fire incidents as unfortunate.

“We closed down the school because of the fire outbreak. We will make sure the over 1,520 students of the school are moved to Rimi College Sauna in the state to continue with their education,” he said.

He explained that the ministry didn’t want to close down the school adding that they don’t want the students to stay at home which was why they will be moved to Rimi College, Kaduna.

He said the male students in Rimi College were asked to identify any school ‎within their localities to enrol pending when the renovation of the affected dormitories at GGSS would be renovated.

Malam Shehu also added that all principals of government schools have been told to cooperate by registering the students without difficulties.

He said the government will equally demolish all the three destroyed hostels and constructed a story building at the site of the burnt hostels.

He appealed to the students of Rimi College who were protesting against their movement to other schools to be patient as the state government will do anything possible to ensure that they are comfortable in any chosen school of their choice.

