JUST IN: Kaduna residents nab kidnap suspect

Residents of Makarfi road in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State have arrested a 20-year-old kidnap suspect in the area.

Daily Trust gathered that the suspect attempted to abduct a little boy at an islamiyya school in the area but he was nabbed by some youth in the area.

The incident happened around 6pm when children were leaving the Islamic school to return home.

Details of how the suspect was nabbed remained sketchy but ‎a resident, who simply identified herself as Hajiya, said the suspect confessed his crime as he claimed that a friend to the boy’s father instructed him to bring the boy.

“‎He confessed that a friend of the boy’s father instructed him to take the boy from his school. But luck ran out of him as he was arrested by the people closed-by. As we speak, he has been handed over to the Civilians Joint Task Force, ” she said.

Daily Trust also gathered that the boy’s parents were informed before the JTF handed him over to Police men from Nariyi Police Station around 8 pm.

When contacted, the State Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said he was yet to be briefed by the police Division officer from the area

