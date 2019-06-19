JUST IN: Kaduna Poly student kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT

A Computer Science student of Kaduna Polytechnic, Muhammad Kabir, has been kidnapped on his way to school, Daily Trust learnt.

The student, ‎according to his family member, went missing on Monday after leaving his parents’ residence around 7:30am at Abuja road, Rigasa in Kaduna.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family member said since then he has neither been seen nor heard from.

The victim’s mother, Hajiya Asmau, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust in Kaduna.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He came into my room to greet me and also went to his father’s room to greet him before he left for school; that was around 7:30 am on Monday. Since then we have not heard from him,” she said.

She noted that the family had contacted all his friends and course mates who said he was not in school that day.

“We decided to give out an announcement on a Radio station in the state including a phone number to call in case he was found; so, somebody called his uncle’s phone number yesterday (Tuesday) that Kabir is with them but will give him (Kabir) phone to speak with him later. So, we are waiting for their call,” she said.

She pleaded with the abductors to please let go of her son because he was doing the non-obligatory fasting the day he was kidnapped.

When contacted, the spokesperson of Kaduna state Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, couldn’t be reached for official comment as he didn’t pick phone call from our reporter as at the time of filing this report.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App