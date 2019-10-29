JUST IN: Kaduna government shuts down 12 private schools

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority (KSSQAA), on Tuesday, shut down 12 private schools within the state metropolis over non-registration and lack of conducive environment for teaching and learning.

The Director-General of the authority, Umma K Ahmad, said the schools were closed for not registering with the state government.

She explained that ‎parts of the mandates of the organisation was to monitor and regulate the activities of public and private schools in the state.

The Director said, unfortunately, some private schools in the state had refused to register; which made it hard for the government to regulate their activities.

‎She noted that the authority was not witch-hunting any school, noting that any private school discovered not to follow the standard would be closed.

She urged the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) to enlighten its members on the need to register with the government.

The team leader of the assessment team, Ado Usman-Garba, said that the Kaduna State government was undertaking reforms in the education sector.

