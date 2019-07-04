JUST IN: Kaduna court upholds El-Rufai’s nomination as APC governorship candidate

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna on Thursday upheld the nomination of Malam Nasiru El-Rufai as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Kaduna state in the last general election.

Yahaya Shinko, a former member of the APC, had filed a suit at the court challenging the nomination of Malam Nasir El-Rufai and prayed the court to set aside the said nomination.

Delivering judgement today, the presiding Judge, Justice Zainab Abubakar, ruled that Yahaya Shinko’s case lacks merit and affirmed the validity of the APC primaries that produced El-Rufai.

Justice Zainab noted that the suit was filed beyond the 14 days given to institute an action challenging the outcome of the said election.

She then struck out the matter for incompetence.

