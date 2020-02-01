JUST IN: Kaduna confirms another Lassa fever case

  1. Home
FILE PHOTO: Lassa fever Infection, prevention and control measures at FETHA, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

Kaduna State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Amina Mohammed Baloni has confirmed a new case of Lassa fever in the State‎.

In a statement on Saturday, she said the new victim of the fever in the state is one 34-year-old male from Kajuru Local Government Area.

Dr Baloni also said the state had recorded a total of 23 cases so far, 15 test results have come back negative while six cases were pending.

‎”This brings the number of confirmed cases to two in Kaduna State, as the first victim has died last Sunday and has since been buried,” she said.

She added that a total number of 40 people who had been in contact with the cases were being monitored and none had shown any symptom.

However, contact listing and follow-up as well as active case search are ongoing as she advised the general public to continue to maintain a high level of personal hygiene and environmental sanitation and ensure that all cases of fever are tested for malaria before treatment.

