JUST IN: Kaduna Assembly Speaker resigns

The Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Shagali, has resigned.

The resignation came amid alleged plans by some members of the assembly to impeach him.

However, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr Tanimu Musa, said the speaker “honourably tendered his resignation” on Tuesday.

He said that former speaker would continue his normal duties as a member of the assembly.

Details to come later……..(NAN)

