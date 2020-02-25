Breaking News
BREAKING: Court convicts Olisa Metuh over N400m
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JUST IN: Kaduna Assembly Speaker resigns
ADVERTISEMENT

JUST IN: Kaduna Assembly Speaker resigns

By . Published Date
Kaduna State House of Assembly

The Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Shagali, has resigned.

The resignation came amid alleged plans by some members of the assembly to impeach him.

However, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr Tanimu Musa, said the speaker “honourably tendered his resignation” on Tuesday.

He said that former speaker would continue his normal duties as a member of the assembly.

Details to come later……..(NAN)

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.