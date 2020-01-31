JUST IN: KADPOLY sacks HOD over sexual harassment

The Kaduna Polytechnic Management has terminated the appointment of a former Head of Department, Civil Engineering, Engineer Danjuma Alhassan over allegation of sexual harassment of a female student of the institution.
The Governing Council of the Polytechnic had at its 91st regular meeting held on 30th January, 2020 of Kaduna Polytechnic approved the termination of the Lecturer’s appointment.
This was contained in a letter issued on 31 -January,2020 and signed by Samuel Y. Obochi, Deputy Registrar, Information & Protocol For the Registrar.