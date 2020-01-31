  1. Home
JUST IN: KADPOLY sacks HOD over sexual harassment

By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba, Kaduna

The Kaduna Polytechnic Management has terminated the appointment of a former Head of Department, Civil Engineering, Engineer Danjuma Alhassan over allegation of sexual harassment of a female student of the institution.

The Governing Council ‎of the Polytechnic had at its 91st regular meeting held on 30th January, 2020 ‎ of Kaduna Polytechnic approved the termination of the Lecturer’s appointment.

This was contained in a letter issued on 31 -January,2020 and signed by ‎Samuel Y. Obochi, ‎Deputy Registrar, Information & Protocol‎ For the Registrar‎.

