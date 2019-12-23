JUST IN: JAMB announces dates for 2020 UTME exams

ADVERTISEMENT

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it will conduct its 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) between March 14 and April 4.

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar, disclosed this while hosting State Commissioners of Education on Monday in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oloyede also said the registrations for its mock examinations would hold between Jan. 13 and Feb. 1, 2020 while the mock examinations would hold on Feb. 18, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He explained that the registration for the 2020 UTME and Direct Entry would also run simultaneously between Jan. 13 and Feb. 17, 2020.

According to him, the board is bringing in the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), as directed by the National Assembly and Federal Executive Council, to conduct the 2020 UTME.

He, therefore, urged prospective candidates to approach any NIMC enrollment centre to obtain the National Identification Number (NIN) to enable them register for the examinations.

“Everybody must rise up and support NIMC. We are also bringing in Computer Professional Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) to help in monitoring the Computer Based Centres (CBT).

“We also have the advantage of the Galaxy Backbone. Each of the CBT centres has been mapped with NIMC enrollment centres.

“Meanwhile, over 40 per cent of the candidates have already obtained their NIN.

“This will ease our job because those who have not been able to register can now be transported to NIMC centres at the point of registration,’’ the Jamb boss said.

The registrar also said the importance of a candidate registering with NIN was to eliminate multiple registration which was a problem during the 2019 registrations.(NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App