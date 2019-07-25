JUST IN: Imo North: INEC issues Certificate of Return to Senator Uwajumogu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued the Certificate of Return (CoR) to Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the Imo North Senatorial election.

Uwajumogu was issued the certificate on Thursday evening at the INEC Headquarters in Abuja.

The senator-elect while speaking with newsmen shortly after collecting the certificate commended the judiciary for standing by truth.

The senator also commended INEC for obeying court order, which directed that he should be issued the certificate.

He pledged to rededicate himself to serving Imo North better than he did in the 8th Senate.

He commended the people of his constituency for not taking laws into their hands during his trying times.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, of a Federal High Court, in Abuja had in July ordered INEC to issue a Certificate of Return to Uwajumogu.

He had approached the court seeking for an order to compel INEC to issue him the certificate after the failure of the commission to declare him the winner of the election on allegation that the electoral process was marred by irregularities.

The INEC National Commissioner, Dr. Mohammed Mustafa Lecky, presented the CoR to the senator on behalf of the commission.

