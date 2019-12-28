JUST IN: How Soldiers, Policemen foiled bank robbery in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

The combined team of security operatives, who responded swiftly to a bank robbery attack in Mpape area of Abuja succeeded in killing one of the robbers while four members of the gang were arrested.

Daily Trust gathered that the security agents forced the hoodlums out after firing teargas into the banking hall.

The armed robbers, who attacked the First Bank branch in Mpape this morning, ran into trouble shortly after gaining access into the bank, as the joint security operatives, comprising of soldiers and policemen, responded swiftly after being alerted.

One of the armed robbers reportedly died from gunshot wound and his remains taken into the police van along with other members of the gang.

Mpape a hilly Abuja town, is blocked to traffic as motorists are finding it difficult to either get in or out of the town due to the crowd that gathered around the bank area which is just opposite the town’s main road.

