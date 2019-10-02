JUST IN: Heavy security presence at Bauchi governorship tribunal premises

ADVERTISEMENT

There has been a heavy security presence at the Bauchi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal premises for the adoption of the final written address by parties in the petition.

Police and other security operatives had cordoned off the linking roads to the premises of the tribunal as they mounted road blocks along the Ahmadu Bello Way in Bauchi to prevent miscreants and other hoodlums from getting entry into the court.

Supporters of both the ruling party in the state, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressive Congress (APC) have also stormed the surrounding areas waiting for the outcome of the court proceeding.

Bauchi state Commissioner of Police, Habu Ahmadu Sani, had earlier warned supporters who do not have anything official doing not to go close to the tribunal premises because of the alleged plans to disrupt the tribunal proceedings.

The police boss noted that the command will not hesitate to deal with anyone caught trying to cause trouble at the court.

