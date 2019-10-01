JUST IN: Gunmen shot FRCN staff, abduct two others in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected gunmen have shot a staff of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Kaduna zonal office, Malam Jibril Gwadabe Kuriga, at his farm in Kuriga village in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident happened on Tuesday morning when the FRCN staff who is also a Duty Continuity Announcer at the Kaduna station went to farm alongside his son but was shot by the bandits on the leg.

A source in Udawa town told Daily Trust that he has been rushed to Kaduna town for medical treatment, adding that the son was yet to return home.

“Yes, Jibril Gwadabe Kuriga of Radio Nigeria, Kaduna office was shot this morning by bandits at his farm in Kuriga town. He has been rushed to Kaduna town for medical treatment.

“This is the kind of life we are living around this area which shared border with Birnin Gwari local government because two other farmers were abducted today too at their farms outside Udawa town,” he said.

One of Gwadabe’s colleagues at Radio Nigeria’s Kaduna office who doesn’t want ‎his name mentioned as he was not authorised to speak, confirmed the incident, saying he was shot on the leg.

He said the victim was brought to 44 Army Reference Hospital but there was no doctor on duty; so, he was moved to Air force-based Hospital.

When contacted, the state’s Police spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo, promised to call our reporter back after getting more details from Buruku Police Division ‎ but he’s yet to get back to our reporter as at the time of filing this report.

