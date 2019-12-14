JUST IN: Gunmen kill OAU university Professor in Edo

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be Kidnappers, on Friday, killed the chairman, Medical Advisory committee (CMAC) of Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Osun state, Prof Jerome Elusiyan, in Iruekpen near Ekpoma in Edo State.

It was gathered that the deceased was heading back home from the Ambrose Alli University (AAU) medical student’s paediatric exams at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), where he was the external examiner.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was further gathered that the gunmen waylaid the deceased on the Benin-Auchi road between Iruekoen and Ekhor and fired at his vehicle before he could stop.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

It was gathered that the deceased died on the spot while his driver sustained bullet wounds.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Edo State Branch, in a statement, expressed sadness over the killings.

The statement, signed by the state chairman of NMA, Dr. valentine Omoifo, decried the alarming spate of insecurity and other nefarious activities by armed bandits in the country.

“We have also written to the state Governor and commissioner of police to register our protest and to call for the declaration of a state of emergency on the security situation in the state with a view to ensuring safety of live and property of our members, colleagues and indeed all indigenes of Edo state,” Omoifo said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not be reached for confirmation as his phone was not reachable when called.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App