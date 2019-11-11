JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap two Kaduna lecturers

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Mahuta Community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state were thrown into confusion as suspected gunmen kidnapped two lecturers in the area.

The two lecturers, Dr Adamu Chinoko and Dr Umar Chinoko were biological brother but working in different institutions.

Daily Trust gathered that Dr Adamu Chinoko is a lecturer with Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria while Dr Umar Chinoko lectures at Kaduna Polytechnic.

Our reporter gathered that Dr Adamu was abducted on Thursday night while Dr Umar who went to pay N2million ransom to the kidnappers was also held captive yesterday (Sunday).

Confirming their abduction when he received a delegation of Kebbi indigenous association residing in Kaduna at his palace, the representative of the Emir of Zuru in Kaduna, Engr. Zubairu Kabiru Danjuma prayed to God to intervene in rescuing the victims.

“We are saddened by their abduction because they are both Kebbi indigenes and we pray to God to intervene because their abductors demanded for two million Naira ransom and a motorcyclist and the brother, Dr. Umar, took it to them and was also held. So, both are now with their abductors,” he said.

Similarly, the spokesman of Kebbi indigenes Association in Kaduna, Garba Muhammad, said ‎the kidnappers called and were demanding for additional five million Naira as ransom.

He described the two lecturers as good ambassadors of Kebbi in Kaduna as he pleaded with the security and government to end kidnapping in the state and country as large.

He said the delegation visited the representative of the Emir of Zuru’s palace in the state to sympathise with him over the abduction of the two Kebbi indigenes as well as to commend security agencies and Kebbi State Government for freeing the twins abducted in Kebbi state few days ago.

When contacted, the state’s Police spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo, promised to call our reporter back after getting further details of the incident but is yet to get back as at the time of filing this report.

