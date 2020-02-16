  1. Home
  3. JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap Permanent Secretary in Nasarawa
By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia Published Date
Suspected gunmen have kidnapped the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Nasarawa state, Mr Jibrin Giza.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Bola Longe, who confirmed the incident in Lafia said the gunmen stormed the residence of Mr. Giza in the early hours of Sunday morning in Shabu, a suburb of Lafia, the state capital.

He added that the victim was whisked away and taken to an unknown destination, saying the police were on the trail of the kidnappers.

As at the time of filing this report, the kidnappers are yet to contact any friends or family members of the victim, our reporter gathered.

 

Details later…

