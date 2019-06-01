JUST IN: Gunmen invade Rochas Okorocha’s home

ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified gunmen, suspected to be hired assassins, raided the immediate past Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha’s country home in Ogboko, Ideato South Council Area of Imo State on Friday night.

It was gathered that the assailants arrived Okorocha’s residence at about 2am and overpowered the security men before gaining entrance into the main building.

A family source, who pleaded anonymity, said no valuable was removed.

The hoodlums, who gained entrance into the former governor’s bedroom, ransacked the entire room, raising suspicion that the invaders may be hired assassins.

It was also gathered that another set of armed men, suspected to be government officials, stormed a radio station, the Reach FM, said to be owned by the governor and ordered them to pull down the structure housing the station.

One of the security men attached to the station told our correspondent that the armed men refused to disclose their identity, but gave the management three days to pull down the structure or be ejected by force.

The incidents are coming just 48 hours after the famous Akachi tower, one of the monuments built by the former governor, was demolished on the alleged orders of the state Government.

However, when contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that he was yet to be officially briefed about the invasion of the former governor’s home.

