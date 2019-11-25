JUST IN: Gunmen in Army uniforms kill driver, kidnap 13 others along Abuja-Lokoja road

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have shot dead a driver and abducted 13 others in Sabon-Gari village, along Abuja-Lokoja road.

A driver, who simply identified himself as Ibrahim and narrowly escaped the attack, said the incident happened around 6:12pm on Monday evening when the gunmen suddenly emerged from the bush.

He said he was on his way driving from Abaji and heading to Kwaita market when the gunmen suddenly emerged from the bush in army uniform and opened fire on vehicles passing by.

According to him, the driver of an unmarked Toyota Highlander jeep coming from Lokoja axis on sighting the gunmen attempted to escape, just as one of them opened fire on the car, killing him instantly.

He said an 18-seater commercial bus coming from Abuja was also unlucky just as the gunmen deflated the bus tyres with bullets, before they asked passengers on board to disembark and whisked them away into the bush.

Daily Trust reports that the corpse of the jeep driver was still lying by the sideway on the road, while some vehicles coming from both directions stopped at the scene to catch a glimpse.

When contacted, the spokesman of the FCT police command, ASP Maryam Yusuf, said the command was yet to get details of the incident as she assured that the command will investigate the incident.

