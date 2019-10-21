JUST IN: Gunmen displace 16 villages, kill 3 vigilantes in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen have attacked 16 villages in Igabi Local Government Area of the Kaduna State on Sunday.

It was gathered that the gunmen killed three vigilantes, who went into the forest to confront them, while many are yet to return.

ADVERTISEMENT

The displaced villagers, mostly women, children and elderly, are now taking refuge at the Local Education Authority Primary School, Birnin Yero along kaduna-Zaria highway.

Our reporter, who visited the primary school, reported that armed security agencies comprising soldiers, Police and personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were stationed at the area to avoid any break of law and order.

The Village Head of Anguwar ‎Gide, Malam Jibril Abdullahi, said the gunmen stormed their villages on Sunday afternoon and ordered them to leave the area.

“They displaced 16 villages as we speak and they are; Dura, Anguwar Gide, Anguwar Dan Gauta, Anguwar Nayawo, Anguwar Makeri, Jigani, Sabon Gida, Dallatu, Anguwar Ahmadu, Sabon Gari.

“Others are Kosau, Gidan Sarkin Noma, Anguwar pati, Anguwar Amfani, Anguwar Tofa and Soran Giwa. All the people from these villages have been displaced. As we speak, I have three wives but I’m yet to see one of them and my children.

“Presently, we have about 1200 women, children and male here at the primary school living as refugees,” he said.

The village head further explained that the bandits have been terrorising them for months, forcing people to stay aware from their farms for fear of being kidnapped.

‎Another displaced resident, Salisu Lawal, confirmed that three vigilantes have been killed by the gunmen.

He gave their names as Danbirni, Yushehu and Tukur, who was the son of the village head of Bakin Kasuwa.

He said other vigilantes were yet to be accounted for as no information about their whereabouts since they entered the forest.

“We want to return home and continue with our farming activities. This is all we want from the state government. We have family to cater for. We cannot continue to be refugees here,” he said.

The State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, couldn’t be reached for comment as he didn’t pick his calls.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App