JUST IN: Gunmen attack Nasarawa Deputy Governor’s convoy, kill 5 policemen

Five policemen were killed when gunmen attacked the convoy of the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr Emmanuel Akabe on Tuesday evening around Akwanga.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) at Nasarawa State police command, ASP Samaila Usman confirmed the incident.

The attack happened at a hill in Akwanga Local Government Area, popularly referred to as “Many have gone”. It is a road that was carved in between a rock.

A source in the Deputy Governor’s office told Daily Trust that the Deputy Governor was travelling from Lafia to Abuja for an official function when his convoy was attacked around 7pm.

A witness said the gunmen were armed robbers, who were robbing motorists when the convoy reached the place, police escort attached to the Deputy Governor engaged them in gun shots but the robbers outnumbered and overpowered the police in exchange of gun fire which led to the death of the policemen.

The source added that even though the Deputy Governor escaped unhurt, he was traumatized when he escorted the dead back to Lafia.

The dead policemen have been deposited at the mortuary of the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) in Lafia.

The PPRO said the Police were still gathering information and will address the press afterwards.

