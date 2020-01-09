JUST IN: Gunmen attack Kaduna seminary, abduct 4

  1. Home
By Andrew Agbese, Kaduna Published Date

Gunmen, on Wednesday night, attacked a seminary in Kakau along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway and went away with four of the students.

Registrar of the Good Shepherd Catholic Major Seminary, Rev Fr (Dr) Joel Usman, said the gunmen came to the premises of the seminary around 10:30PM and operated for 30 minutes.

He said: “Good Shepherd Major Seminary was attacked by armed bandits yesterday January 8, 2020 between 10.30-11:00pm.

“After head count of students with security agents, four Seminarians have been declared missing. Kindly say a prayer for their release.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna, DSP Yakubu Sabo, did not pick his calls when our correspondent tried to reach him.

