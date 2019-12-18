JUST IN: Gunmen abducts District Head in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified gunmen, on Wednesday, abducted District Head of Birnin Gwari Central, Alhaji Abubakar Yahaya along Kaduna- Birnin Gwari highway.

The gunmen also abducted a former Educational Secretary identified as Ibrahim Musa, popularly known as Ibrahim ES.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident happened around 12: pm at Labi along the highway.

A source from Birnin Gwari, who doesn’t want his name in print, told Daily Trust that the district head and the former ES were travelling in same vehicle when they ran into the bandits.

“They were both travelling in the same vehicle when the bandits attacked them and took the District Head of Birnin Gwari central, Alhaji Abubakar and former Education Secretary Ibrahim Musa,” he said.

He added that the whole town was in confusion because the two persons were well known in Birnin Gwari town.

‎Daily Trust also gathered that, for the past few weeks, kidnapping had stopped due to negotiations between the bandits and locals in the area until this incident occurred.

When contacted, the Public Relations officer of Police in the State Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said he will find out details from the area before commenting.

