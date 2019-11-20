JUST IN: Gunmen abduct nursing mother, five others in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday abducted a nursing mother and five others at Unguwar Dan Mani of Igabi local government area of Kaduna state.

The incident, which was first in the community, occurred around 3:15am when the gunmen stormed the area closed to Falwaya and started shooting sporadically.

Some of the residents said they couldn’t sleep due to gun shots that lasted hours in the night.

One of the wards’ head in the community who doesn’t want his name in print confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, saying so far the whole community was in shock due to the abduction.

He said the gunmen were shooting sporadically throughout the night as they went from house to house picking their victims.

“We are now in confusion because those abducted were four males and two women; among the women was a nursing mother known in this community as Matar Gali. They took her away while the husband Gali escaped.

“Others abducted were somebody named Gambo; we have Bukar Mandara and the rest. These are all poor people and so far, we have identified six people that were abducted,” he said.

He said the kidnappers have called the wife of one of the victims demanding for N10million ransom as he appealed to Governor Nasir El-Rufai to come to the aid of the community by increasing security in the area.

Another resident of the community said he couldn’t sleep throughout the night due to gunshots sound.

“I heard the gunshots sounds throughout the night. Only God will save us from these people (kidnappers),” he said.

When contacted, the spokesman of the state police command, DSP Yakubu Sabo said he was in a meeting, noting that he will call our reporter back soon.

