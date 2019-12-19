JUST IN: Governors take position on N30,000 minimum wage

ADVERTISEMENT

State governors, under the umbrella of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), have reaffirmed their acceptance to pay N30,000 minimum wage to workers in their respective states.

NGF Chairman, Kayode Fayemi, made the clarification in Abuja while answering questions from newsmen at the end of the meeting of the forum in Abuja.

Fayemi denied allegations by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) that many governors had yet to start negotiations with their state NLC chapters over the implementation, saying negotiations had started in all states.

“What we can tell you is that no state will pay less than N30,000 when we finally get to that point,” Fayemi said.

Reading the communique of the last meeting of the forum for 2019, the forum’s chairman said that transfer of the 2018 World Bank-funded State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) grants to states would take place in March 2020.

He said that the forum received an update from the Auditor General of the Federation (AuGF) and the World Bank team on the SFTAS on the Independent Verification Assessment (IVA) exercise conducted across states, which hinted that the exercise would be concluded in January 2020.

The governor also disclosed that the forum received a briefing on the UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020 from the UK Foreign Office led by Mrs Harriet Thompson, the UK Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria.

Fayemi said that the summit to be hosted by the UK Prime Minister would bring together businesses, governments and international institutions to showcase investment opportunities in Africa in January 2020. (NAN)

