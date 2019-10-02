JUST IN: Governor Yahaya nominates Goje’s daughter, 17 others as commissioners

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has forwarded the name of Dr Husseina Goje, daughter of Senator Danjuma Goje as commissioner-nominee alongside 17 others to the state House of Assembly.

In a letter read by the Speaker, Abubakar Sadiq Kurba, on Wednesday during plenary, Senator Goje’s son-in-law, Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo Waziri who is married to Husseina’s elder sister was also nominated as a Commissioner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other nominees include: Dr Ahmad Gana; Dr Aishatu Usman Maigari; Barrister Zubairu Umar; Mohammed Magaji Gettado; Mr Julius Ishaya, Mrs Naomi Awak; Engineer Abubakar Bappa and Alhaji Muhammad Gambo Maigari.

Others are: Malam Usman Jahun Biri; Alhaji Adamu Dishi; Alhaji Ibrahim Alhassan; Dr Habu Dahiru; Dauda Batari Zambuk; Mijinyawa Yahaya; Mela Audu Nunge; and Meshak Lanco.

Our correspondent reports that the House will release a timetable for screening of the nominees on Wednesday.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App