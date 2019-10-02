JUST IN: Governor Yahaya nominates Goje’s daughter, 17 others as commissioners

  1. Home
By Haruna Gimba Yaya, Gombe Published Date
Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa-Yahaya

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has forwarded the name of Dr Husseina Goje, daughter of Senator Danjuma Goje as commissioner-nominee alongside 17 others to the state House of Assembly.

In a letter read by the Speaker, Abubakar Sadiq Kurba, on Wednesday during plenary, Senator Goje’s son-in-law, Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo Waziri who is married to Husseina’s elder sister was also nominated as a Commissioner.

Other nominees include: Dr Ahmad Gana; Dr Aishatu Usman Maigari; Barrister Zubairu Umar; Mohammed Magaji Gettado; Mr Julius Ishaya, Mrs Naomi Awak; Engineer Abubakar Bappa and Alhaji Muhammad Gambo Maigari.

Others are: Malam Usman Jahun Biri; Alhaji Adamu Dishi; Alhaji Ibrahim Alhassan; Dr Habu Dahiru; Dauda Batari Zambuk; Mijinyawa Yahaya; Mela Audu Nunge; and Meshak Lanco.

Our correspondent reports that the House will release a timetable for screening of the nominees on Wednesday.

