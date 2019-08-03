JUST IN: Governor Wike sacks Rivers University Vice Chancellor

ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers State Governor and Visitor of the Rivers State University, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has sacked the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof Blessing Chimezie Didia.

Also relieved of his appointment is the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Professor Magnus Oruwari.

A press statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Dagogo Hart, said the Governor had approved the appointment of Professor Opuenebo B. Owei, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University.

The Statement added that Governor Wike had suspended the ongoing employment exercise at the university, adding that a committee had been set up to investigate the employment exercise and report to the Rivers State Governor in two weeks.

The sack of the University Vice Chancellor may not be unconnected to the recent upsurge in cult related activities where two students were killed in less than one week.

