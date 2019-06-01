Breaking News
JUST IN: Gunmen invade Rochas Okorocha's home
  JUST IN: Governor Sule appoints nine SSAs
JUST IN: Governor Sule appoints nine SSAs

By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia
Nasarawa Governor-elect, Engr. Abdullahi Sule.
Nasarawa Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has approved the appointments of nine Senior Special Assistants, (SSAs).

They are; John Mamman, SSA Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Samuel Egya, SSA Government House; Yakubu Kwanta, SSA youth affairs/non governmental organizations and Murtala Hassan Lamus, SSA Special Duties.

Others are; Alhassan Abdullahi, SSA investment/economic planning; James Thomas, SSA Liaison Office Abuja; Hon. Rakiya Alaku – SSA Women affairs and empowerment; Salihu Isyaka Ogah- SSA deputy governor’s office and Barrister Abubakar Imam Zanuwa, SSA Legal matters.

The appointments take effect from 1st June, 2019.

