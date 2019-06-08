JUST IN: Governor Ganduje, Emir Sanusi not reconciled yet – Aide

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi ll, have not been reconciled.

Conforming this to Daily Trust a while ago, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Alhaji Abba Anwar, said even though a reconciliation meeting was held in Abuja on Friday, the matter has not been resolved.

He said, “Certainly, a reconciliation meeting was organised by Governor Fayemi and Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the governor and emir attended the meeting, the governor has not given his stand on the matter.

“What I can confirm to you is that the dialogue is still on, therefore, we should wait for the response of the governor.”

He added that the meeting was attended by many district heads and other traditional rulers.

