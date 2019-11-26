JUST IN: Gov. Zulum sacks Head of Service

  1. Home
Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has relieved the state Head of Service (HOS), Mr Mohammed Hassan, of his appointment.

Alhaji Usman Shuwa, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Maiduiguri.

Shuwa disclosed that the governor also approved the appointment of Mr Simon Malgwi, as the new HOS, adding that the appointment was with immediate effect.

“Gov. Babagana Zulum has relieved Mohammed Hassan of his appointment as the HOS with immediate effect.

“He has accordingly approved the appointment of Barrister Simon Malgwi, as the new HOS,” he said.

Shuwa added that until his appointment, Malgwi was the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education. (NAN)

