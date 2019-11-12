JUST IN: Gombe assembly impeaches deputy speaker

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gombe state House of assembly on Tuesday impeached its Deputy Speaker, Honourable Shu’aibu Adamu Haruna.

The Deputy Speaker, who represents Kwami East State Constituency, was replaced with Hon. Siddi Buba from Kwami West.

During today’s plenary, Hon. Adamu Saleh Pata, member representing Yamaltu East, moved the motion for his impeachment and was seconded by Tulfugut Meme Kardi, member representing Billiri East.

21 members signed and made the list of impeachment, Daily Trust gathered.

However, Hon. Mohammed Abubakar Luggerawal later nominated Hon. Siddi Buba, from the same LGA with the former deputy speaker, to serve as the newly elected deputy speaker of the state’s assembly.

Mustapha Usman Hassan, the member representing Gombe South also seconded the nomination of Siddi Buba, and was unanimously supported by the House, headed by the Speaker, Hon Abubakar Sadiq Ibrahim Kurba.

Reacting, the Clerk of the assembly, Barrister Rukayya Jalo, said in such circumstances, Section 94 of the Nigerian 1999 constitution as amended, warrant the house to immediately swear-in the newly elected Deputy Speaker.

The House later adjourned sitting to November 19, 2019.

