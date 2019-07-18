JUST IN: Ganduje inaugurates committee for Ruga settlement

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Thursday inaugurated a committee that will ensure the establishment of Ruga settlement for herdsmen from the state and other herders from across the nation.

Addressing the committee after their inauguration, Ganduje said the establishment of the Ruga settlement will stop the herders from wandering and by extension expands their economic capability. He said it will also tackle insecurity and other attributed social vices.

“The committee is expected to identify suitable areas within the state for the establishment of Ruga settlement and also identify market for the products that may come out from the Ruga settlement among other things that may be required in making the Ruga more comfortable for the herders which include provision of animal clinics, health care facilities, schools among other social services,” Ganduje said.

The committee has Dr. Jibrila Ahmad as its chairman and has three weeks to submit its finding and recommendation to the state government.

In a similar development, the governor also inaugurated a high-powered committee on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the state.

According to him, the present internally revenue generation needs to be boosted, adding that the high powered committee is expected to device measures that will ensure 300% increase in IGR within 6 months.

