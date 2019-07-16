JUST IN: Funeral prayers held for 9 victims of collapsed Jos building

ADVERTISEMENT

A funeral was held on Tuesday for the nine victims of a three-storey building collapse at Butcher line in Jos North local government area of Plateau State.

The prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Jos Central Mosque, Sheikh Lawal Adam before the remains of the victims were buried at the Zaria road burial ground in Jos.

However, Daily Trust gathered that the search and rescue team were still searching for a missing welder, known as Mubarak whom residents say was working on the first floor of the building when it collapsed.

The rescue operation is being carried out by a combined team of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Nigeria Red Cross, security agents and residents of Jos.

It will be recalled that a three-storey building, which served as a pharmacy and residential apartments owned by a popular Jos businessman who owns pharmacy outlets in the city, Alhaji Rufai Nalele, collapsed on Monday around 4pm.

Nalele was not in the building at the time of the incident but the remains of his father and family patriarch Kabiru Nalele as well as other members of the family were recovered from the rubble.

