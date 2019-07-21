JUST IN: Four Turkish nationals abducted in Kwara

ADVERTISEMENT

A six-man armed gang has reportedly abducted four Turkish expatriates at a local drinking joint in Gbale village, Edu Local Government area of Kwara State.

The incidence, according to sources, occurred at about 10pm on Saturday while the men were having fun at the local joint in Gbale village.

ADVERTISEMENT

The abducted men were later identified as Yasin Colak (33), Senerapal (40), Ergun Yurdakul (35) and Seyit Keklik (25).

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims are said to be expatriates working with Istanbul concrete limited, in Gbale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the abduction on Sunday, Police spokesman in the state, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ag. CP Kayode Egbetokun, had dispatched a police team under Operation Puff Adder to the area to commence immediate rescue of the expatriates alive and arrest the hoodlums.

He added that the efforts of the police was beginning to yield positive results but did not confirm if any arrest had been made so far.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App