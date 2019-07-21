Breaking News
JUST IN: Four Turkish nationals abducted in Kwara
By Romoke W. Ahmad, Ilorin Published Date
Breaking: Katsina PDP chairman's daughter kidnapped

A six-man armed gang has reportedly abducted four Turkish expatriates at a local drinking joint in Gbale village, Edu Local Government area of Kwara State.

The incidence, according to sources, occurred at about 10pm on Saturday while the men were having fun at the local joint in Gbale village.

The abducted men were later identified as Yasin Colak (33), Senerapal (40), Ergun Yurdakul (35) and Seyit Keklik (25).

The victims are said to be expatriates working with Istanbul concrete limited, in Gbale.

Confirming the abduction on Sunday, Police spokesman in the state, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ag. CP Kayode Egbetokun, had dispatched a police team under Operation Puff Adder to the area to commence immediate rescue of the expatriates alive and arrest the hoodlums.

He added that the efforts of the police was beginning to yield positive results but did not confirm if any arrest had been made so far.

