  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JUST IN: Former Kaduna health commissioner,  Dr. Tukur dies, to be buried today
ADVERTISEMENT

JUST IN: Former Kaduna health commissioner,  Dr. Tukur dies, to be buried today

By  Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna Published Date
A former Commissioner of Health in Kaduna state, Dr. Abdullahi Muhammad Tukur is dead.
He died at the National Hospital, Abuja late Wednesday night, our reporter learnt.
His funeral prayer is expected to hold today at the Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna before his final internment at the Unguwan Sarki Muslim cemetery.
He was a former consultant physician at the ministry of health between 1972 to 1975, after which he became commissioner for health between 1976 to 1978.
He chaired the Health Management Board,  Kaduna between 1980 to 1983 and later retired to run his hospital as the Medical Director and Chief Consultant Physician,  Jinya Hospital,  Kaduna.
Details later….

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.