JUST IN: Former Kaduna health commissioner,  Dr. Tukur dies, to be buried today

A former Commissioner of Health in Kaduna state, Dr. Abdullahi Muhammad Tukur is dead.

He died at the National Hospital, Abuja late Wednesday night, our reporter learnt.

His funeral prayer is expected to hold today at the Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna before his final internment at the Unguwan Sarki Muslim cemetery.

He was a former consultant physician at the ministry of health between 1972 to 1975, after which he became commissioner for health between 1976 to 1978.

He chaired the Health Management Board, Kaduna between 1980 to 1983 and later retired to run his hospital as the Medical Director and Chief Consultant Physician, Jinya Hospital, Kaduna.

Details later….

