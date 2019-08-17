JUST IN: Flood kills 3, displaces 500 in Niger

ADVERTISEMENT

At least, three persons have reportedly been killed by flood while 500 have been displaced in Bosso and Chanchaga local government areas of Niger State.

The incident was said to have occurred on Saturday from an early morning rain that resulted in the flooding of several houses in Minna metropolis and environs.

Eye witnesses said the disaster which submerged more than 20 houses and destroyed farms, started at about 4am while residents were still asleep.

It was also confirmed that MYPA bridge in Bosso and Mola bridge in Dutsen Kura Hausa area of Minna were washed away by the flood.

In a sympathy visit, the Acting Governor, Muhammad Ahmed Ketso, directed the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to immediately take inventory of losses and provide relief materials comprising of food and non-food items to cushion victims’ hardship.

He further called on the Federal Government and relevant bodies to assist the state in addressing the unending disaster caused by flood annually.

Speaking on behalf of the Dutsen Kura Hausa victims, Sanusi Mohammed, a businessman, said “three persons have been washed away and must have died by now”.

Another victim, who was counting his losses, Zubairu Abdullahi, disclosed that his animals and fish pond had been wiped away and his entire house destroyed by the water.

According to him, “the flood came from drainage which overflowed as a result of the night rain, my goats, chickens and thousands of eggs have all been carried away.”

Speaking also, the Ward Head (Mai Angwan), Inuwa Bawa Tokura, lamented the government’s nonchalant approach to the incessant flooding in the areas.

According to him “I have witnessed four floods now; the only solution for this flooding is the construction of drainage system from the Federal University of Technology, FUT, Minna down to Minna-Bida road.”

A mother of three, Hadiza Rabiu of Shanu village in Bosso LGA said “we were fast asleep when the flood came, I started calling for help to save my children. The flood took everything, our house collapsed and everything we have including over forty thousand Naira have been washed away. Please, Government should come to our aid.”

The Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency NSEMA, Ibrahim Inga who was in the entourage of the Acting Governor, confirmed the cases of three missing persons, explaining that over 70% of the affected victims built on waterways but that after taking inventory, the government will make necessary provision for their temporary accommodation.

