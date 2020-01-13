JUST IN: Five countries meet to decide action against Iran

ADVERTISEMENT

Five nations whose citizens were on board the Ukrainian international airliner shot down by Iran will meet in London on Thursday to discuss possible legal action.

This was disclosed by Ukraine’s foreign minister, Vadym Prystaiko, who spoke to Reuters news agency on Monday.

Prystaiko said the countries would also discuss compensation and the investigation into the incident.

“We have created this group of foreign ministers from the grieving nations. On January 16, we will meet in person in London to discuss the ways, including legal, how we are following this up, how we are prosecuting them [Iran],” Prystaiko said.

Iran had, on Saturday, admitted that its military “unintentionally” shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 on board. It also attributed it to human errors.

This was after Tehran had denied being responsible and kept the world in the dark for days.

