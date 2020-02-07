Just in: Fire razes students dormitories in Kaduna boarding school

ADVERTISEMENT

There was pandemonium at Government Girls Secondary School, GGSS Kawo Kaduna following a fire outbreak that razed down two dormitories in the school.

The affected dormitories were Nana House and khadija House with all the students mattresses and provision stuff burnt completely.

Daily Trust gathered that the cause of the fire is still not known.

Our reporter learnt that the first dormitory was gutted by fire around 9:00am while the second dormitory was razed down later in the day.

Our reporter also gathered that parents had evacuated their daughters from the school even though the school authority asked them to return the students as the fire has been put under control.

“They have started providing mattresses to the students but nobody told us what causes the fire. The two dormitories were completely burnt but no casualty recorded,” a parent, Alhaji Sulaiman said.

‎Confirming the incident, the State Commissioner for Education, Shehu Muhammad Makarfi said the two dormitories housed over 450 students.

He also said no human casualty was recorded in the fire.

“We thank God no student lost her life or got injured in the fire that burnt the dormitories. The cause of the fire is still unknown but we are doing our best to take care of the students because mattresses and uniforms are already being provided to the students affected,” he said.

He also urged parents to allow their children remain in school to continue with their studies, saying government has already taken measures to get them settled in other dormitories.

